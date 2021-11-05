Moscow [Russia], November 5 (ANI): Following a recent complex attack conducted by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or Daesh on a military hospital in the city of Kabul, Russia on Thursday raised concern over activities in Afghanistan.

"I can confirm that the terrorist and drug threats coming from Afghanistan's territory, as well as the general situation in these areas in that country, are still a pressing problem for us. I can state with regret that the situation has not changed after the Taliban came to power," said Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, reported Tolo News.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against any other country.

During India's UNSC presidency in August, a UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2593 was passed. This resolution demands that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to finance terrorist acts including terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"The Islamic Emirate has full control of Afghanistan and it assures the neighbouring, regional and world countries that there will be no threat against them from this country," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate. "But in return, these countries should also engage with Afghanistan", reported Tolo News.

The intensification of attacks carried out by the Daesh group has raised concerns among regional countries. (ANI)

