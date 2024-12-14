Moscow [Russia], December 13 (ANI): Over 2,500 guests attended the IX International Kremlin Charity Cadet Ball, TV BRICS reported.

Gostiny Dvor gathered pupils of cadet schools, representatives of youth organisations, as well as young people from 35 countries, including Venezuela, Vietnam, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mexico, UAE, and Ethiopia at the event held on Wednesday.

Diplomats from the embassies of Belarus, China, Guinea, Nigeria, Panama, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Turkmenistan, were guests of honour.

Notably, this year is dedicated to the "Year of the Family" announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the report. Putin, the head of state sent a welcoming address to the participants and organisers of the event.

"Your (organisers' - editor's note) involvement in the destinies of children and your striving to educate young people on the basis of intransient values of patriotism, civic consciousness and respect for our historical and cultural traditions deserve profound acclaim," TV BRICS quoted Russia's President Vladimir Putin as saying.

The programme of the event included awarding the winners in the nominations "Prince and Princess of the Ball," "Best Presentation from an Educational Institution of Russia", "Best Presentation from a Departmental Higher Education Institution of Russia", and the winners of the contest "Golden Pen of the ICCB", the report added.

Excursions to the Moscow Kremlin museums and other landmarks of the capital were also organised for the participants of the event.

In an exclusive commentary for TV BRICS, foreign students from Moscow universities shared their impressions of the ball.

According to Hoang Tien Dat from the Higher School of Translation and Interpreting at Lomonosov Moscow State University, the ball was larger in scale than similar events in Vietnam. Despite the challenging process of preparation and rehearsals, the experience gave a new perspective on the Russian capital and allowed them to learn more about its cultural life.

"For me, this is the first event of such a high level. A great opportunity to see how beautiful our world is and how beautiful Moscow is," he said, as per TV BRICS.

Thanks to his participation in the event, Innocent Bwalya, a student of the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) from Zambia, was also able to discover the previously unknown culture of Russia and, in particular, Ecuador, where his partner was from.

"We have been preparing for two months and it was a little bit challenging at first because we don't have this type of dance in Zambia. We have got our own style of dancing. To me, it is a wonderful opportunity. Right now, my emotions are very high, I'm excited. I am sure I will have unforgettable impressions of meeting different people from all over the world," he said.

For Lu Fan, a student from China, learning about ball culture said that it proved to be an enjoyable and exciting process.

"We had no idea what a waltz was. The movements are very different from what we are used to in Chinese culture and the costumes are quite different. But the training was interesting and the coach was very patient. Now we can just enjoy the ball," the student emphasized.

However, another Chinese representative Gan Ningxin believes that some elements of the ball dress resemble traditional Chinese outfits.

"This is my first time participating in such an event. Before this, I have attended many art festivals and dance competitions in China. The Cadet Ball is a large-scale colourful event and I am very pleased to be here and meet new people," said Gan Ningxin.

Notably, the International Kremlin Charity Cadet Ball has been organised since 2016. The project has established itself as a unique international platform for maintaining the continuity of generations, and supporting and promoting cultural and historical heritage, as reported by TV BRICS. (ANI)

