Tokyo, Jul 30 (AP) Russian authorities on the Kamchatka peninsula and the Kuril islands have cancelled a tsunami warning after a powerful earthquake struck nearby Wednesday.

They say some risk remains.

The regional branch of Russia's Emergency Ministry on Kamchatka warned that scientists expect aftershocks at magnitudes of up to 7.5. It said that more tsunamis are possible in the Avacha Bay, where the regional capital of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is located. (AP)

