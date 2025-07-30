London, July 30: An unusual but tragic incident in the UK has sparked warnings from health experts after an 83-year-old woman died of septic shock, reportedly caused by a bacterial infection that entered her bloodstream after a dog licked her open wound. The victim, June Baxter from Attleborough, Norfolk, had accidentally injured her leg while using a commode on June 29. She was alone at the time, but later her granddaughter visited, and the latter’s dog licked the wound. Ms Baxter soon began to feel unwell, and despite receiving medical treatment, she passed away from sepsis on July 7.

An inquest at the Norfolk Coroner’s Court revealed that tests on the wound confirmed the presence of Pasteurella multocida — a bacterium commonly found in the mouths of dogs and cats. While this organism does not typically harm animals, it can be deadly when introduced into the human bloodstream, especially in those with weakened immune systems. Ms Baxter suffered from existing kidney, liver, and heart conditions, putting her at greater risk. The case highlights the hidden dangers of seemingly innocent interactions between humans and pets, especially for vulnerable populations. Dog Attack in UK: Toddler Climbing on Pet XL Bully Injured in Horrifying Mauling.

What Is Pasteurella Multocida?

Pasteurella multocida is a bacterium present in the saliva of roughly 50% of dogs and 70% of cats. It is the most frequent cause of soft tissue infections in humans following animal bites or scratches. While it usually causes mild infections, it can lead to more serious illnesses — such as bacteremia, meningitis, or endocarditis — in the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, or infants. The bacterium is usually sensitive to penicillin, which is the first-line treatment. In resistant cases, cephalosporins, fluoroquinolones, or tetracyclines may be used. London Dog Attack: Woman Mauled to Death by Her Two Registered XL Bully Dogs Inside House.

Should You Be Worried About Dog Licks?

Yes, particularly if you have a compromised immune system, chronic health issues, or open wounds. Dog saliva may introduce harmful bacteria through broken skin or mucous membranes.

Which Areas Should You Protect?

Avoid letting dogs lick your eyes, nose, mouth, or any open wounds. These areas are lined with permeable membranes and are more likely to absorb harmful bacteria.

While pet interactions are usually harmless and even beneficial, this tragic case is a sobering reminder that caution is needed—especially for those in fragile health. Cover wounds, maintain hygiene, and consult a doctor if you feel unwell after animal contact.

