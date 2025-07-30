Did Animals Predict Earthquake in Russia? Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim That 5 Beluga Whales Washed Ashore Before Kamchatka Quake; Old Video Shared With False Context

Mumbai, July 30: Did animals sense the devastating 8.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Kamchatka, Russia? A viral claim suggests so. Several social media users are sharing a video claiming that five beluga whales washed ashore in Kamchatka a day before the earthquake, hinting at animals’ ability to predict natural disasters.

One post even claimed, "THE ANIMALS WARNED US – AND WE DIDN’T LISTEN," linking the whales’ stranding directly to the earthquake epicentre. The video, shared by accounts like Nature is Amazing and @HustleBitch_, implied that the whales’ behaviour was a natural premonition of the seismic disaster. However, these claims have sparked scepticism and prompted fact-checking to verify the true context behind the video. Fact Check: Was ‘Dog Babu’ Residential Certificate Submitted to ECI During SIR Exercise in Bihar? Election Commission Debunks Fake Claims, Says No Voter Gave Such Document.

Beluga Whale Video from 2023 Misrepresented as Earthquake Prediction in Russia

🚨THE ANIMALS WARNED US - AND WE DIDN’T LISTEN Just yesterday, five beluga whales washed ashore in Kamchatka, Russia, the exact epicenter of today’s record-shattering magnitude 8.8 earthquake. Nature always knows first. This was the warning. pic.twitter.com/N1Fz2DpiTV — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 30, 2025

Viral Post Claiming Belugas Predicted Russia Quake Goes Viral

Old Whale Rescue Video Resurfaces with False Earthquake Claim (Photo Credits: X/ @NoContextHumans)

Old Video of Beluga Whale Rescue in Kamchatka

Five beached beluga whales were rescued after being beached on the shores of Tigilsky, on the Kamchatka peninsula in eastern Russia pic.twitter.com/xH6KNEy34O — RT (@RT_com) August 21, 2023

A Community Note on the viral post revealed the video is old and unrelated to the earthquake on July 30. In reality, the video dates back to August 15, 2023, when five beluga whales, four adults and a calf, were stranded near the mouth of the Tigil River in Russia's Far East. Local fishermen rescued the trapped whales by keeping them cool with seawater and feeding them fish until the tide rose, allowing the mammals to swim back safely. Notably, Beluga whales are large, weighing up to 3,500 pounds, making physical relocation difficult. Bunnies Jumping on Trampoline, Real or AI-Generated? Here’s Truth About Viral TikTok Video ‘Capturing’ Rabbits, Deer, Bear and Other Animals Hoping on Trampoline by Night Camera.

Their unique biology includes a thick blubber layer for cold protection and a melon used for echolocation, helping them navigate icy waters. In conclusion, the video of belugas washing ashore is unrelated to the July 30, 2025, earthquake. It is an old video being circulated with a false context. While animals are sometimes sensitive to environmental changes, there is no scientific evidence supporting that these belugas were signalling an impending quake.

Fact check

Claim : Five beluga whales washed ashore in Kamchatka just before the recent 8.8-magnitude earthquake, warning of the disaster. Conclusion : The video is from August 2023 and unrelated to the earthquake. Full of Trash Clean

