Moscow [Russia], January 15 (ANI/Sputnik): As many as 18 planes will deliver on Saturday Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) mission and military vehicles to Russia's Moscow Region and Ivanoo Region, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"Today, 15 Il-76 and three An-124 Russian military transport planes will deliver staff and vehicles of the airborne units, which have fulfilled tasks as part of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces, to the airfields in the Ivanovo and Moscow regions," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | ATMs To Get Operational in Afghanistan for First Time Since Taliban Takeover.

After that, the units will march to the places of their permanent deployment. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)