Kabul, January 15: Starting from Saturday onwards, ATMs in Afghanistan will become operational for the first time since the country's takeover by the Taliban, the central bank announced.

In a statement, Da Afghanistan Bank said that the decision was taken after a series of talks with commercial banks and the union of banks, reports Khaama Press. Based on the decision, the ATMs of commercial banks in specific areas will be available for customers.

"Da Afghanistan Bank is striving to return banking system and services to normal and reactivating ATMs is a good news for people that will bring further facilities," the statement added. Terrorists Exploiting COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions, Recruiting via Virtual Platforms, Says UN Report.

The central bank however did not disclose the amount of money one can withdraw from the machines as the restriction of withdrawing a specific amount of money is still in place. Currently, a person can only withdraw $200 or 20,000 Afghani per week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2022 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).