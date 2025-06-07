Kyiv, June 7 (AP) A large Russian drone-and-missile attack targeted Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring 21, local Ukrainian officials said.

The Russian barrage — the latest in near daily widescale attacks by Moscow — included deadly aerial glide bombs.

Kharkiv's mayor Ihor Terekhov said the attack also damaged 18 apartment buildings and 13 private homes. Citing preliminary data, he said Russia used 48 Shahed drones, two missiles and four aerial glide bombs in the attack. (AP)

