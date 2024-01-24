Moscow, January 24: A Russian military transport plane carrying Ukranian Prisoners of War crashed on Wednesday in the country's Belgorod region, RT reported. Plane Crash in Russia: Aircraft Carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs Crashes in Belgorod, Video Surfaces
The military IL-76 aircraft was transporting 65 service members for further exchange, the Russian Defence Ministry said. This is breaking news. More information to follow.
