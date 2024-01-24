Moscow, January 24: A Russian military transport plane carrying Ukranian Prisoners of War crashed on Wednesday in the country's Belgorod region, RT reported. Plane Crash in Russia: Aircraft Carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs Crashes in Belgorod, Video Surfaces

Plane Crash in Russia

BREAKING: Russian military plane crashes near Belgorod, reports of many dead pic.twitter.com/Gb6NChFr6Y — BNO News (@BNONews) January 24, 2024

The military IL-76 aircraft was transporting 65 service members for further exchange, the Russian Defence Ministry said. This is breaking news. More information to follow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)