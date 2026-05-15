World News | Russia's FM Lavrov Takes Part in 3rd Plenary Session of BRICS Meet

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday took part in the third Plenary Session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting titled "Reform of Global Governance and the Multilateral System."

https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/2055179145412292667

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Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and reiterated India's consistent support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts amid discussions on Ukraine and West Asia.

In his remarks shared on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Russian Foreign Minister for sharing an update on progress across the facets of the Special and Privileged Partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.

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As per the Prime Minister's Office, Foreign Minister Lavrov briefed PM Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since the meeting of the two leaders in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The leaders also exchanged views on several of the pressing geopolitical concerns, including Ukraine and West Asia. He reaffirmed the consistent support for a peaceful resolution.

"We also exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia. Reiterated our consistent support for efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of conflicts", PM Modi said on X.

The Prime Minister's Office noted that PM Modi requested Foreign Minister Lavrov to convey his warm greetings to President Putin.The emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy comes as the way forward amid a continually evolving geopolitical situation across the world.

Throughout the duration of the Ukraine conflict, New Delhi has persistently advocated for a peaceful resolution through negotiations while simultaneously safeguarding its strategic and economic interests with Russia.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi called for urgent reform of global governance institutions and condemned attacks on civilians and infrastructure in Iran during his address.

Araghchi urged governments and international organisations to condemn attacks on civilians and infrastructure and reject "double standards."

"The international community must abandon double standards and show that the life of a child in Minab is as valuable as the life of a child anywhere else in the world," he stated.

Turning to global governance, Araghchi said reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was "not an option, but a necessity for the survival of the United Nations."

"We seek a Council that truly represents all continents and regions of the world, a Council in which power is distributed responsibly and fairly, and not just in the interests of a few abusive and aggressive powers," he said. (ANI)

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