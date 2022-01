Seoul, Jan 25 (AP) North Korea on Tuesday test-fired two suspected cruise missiles in its fifth round of weapons launches this month, South Korean military officials said, as it displays its military might amid pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing department rules, said South Korean and US intelligence officials were analysing the launches, but didn't provide further details.

Also Read | Indonesia: 19 Killed in Clash, Fire at Nightclub in West Papua.

Another military official, who requested anonymity over similar reasons, said the tests were conducted from an inland area, but didn't specify where.

North Korea has been increasing its testing activity recently in an apparent effort to pressure the Biden administration over the stalled diplomacy after the pandemic unleashed further shock on an economy broken by crippling US-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program and decades of mismanagement by its own government.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Caught on Hot Mic Calling Fox News Correspondent Peter Doocy A ‘Stupid Son of a Bitch’ for Asking About Inflation (Watch Video).

North Korea last Thursday issued a veiled threat to resume the testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles targeting the American homeland, which leader Kim Jong Un suspended in 2018 while initiating diplomacy with the United States.

Some experts say North Korea could dramatically escalate weapons demonstrations after the Winter Olympics, which begin Feb. 4 in China, the North's main ally and economic lifeline.

They say Pyongyang's leadership likely feels it could use a dramatic provocation to move the needle with the Biden administration, which has offered open-ended talks but showed no willingness to ease sanctions unless Kim takes real steps to abandon his nuclear and missile program. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)