Tokyo [Japan], April 5 (ANI): As natural disasters become increasingly frequent and severe due to global climate change, Japanese defence disaster company SAKIGAKE Japan is emerging as a global leader in disaster risk reduction.

Specialising in disaster countermeasures, the company is committed to minimising casualties and damage around the world.

The name "SAKIGAKE," meaning "spearhead," reflects the company's pioneering spirit. Under the leadership of CEO Munetoshi Kondoh, SAKIGAKE Japan has developed a wide range of innovative products and services to address the escalating threats posed by natural disasters.

Working in close collaboration with the Institute of Industrial Science at Tokyo University, Kondoh and his team have engineered solutions that are drawing international attention.

SAKIGAKE Japan offers a comprehensive suite of advanced technologies designed to enhance disaster preparedness and response. Among its key innovations is a seismic-resistant wall coating material capable of reinforcing structures to withstand earthquakes of up to magnitude 7. The company also provides portable refrigerator-freezer systems, essential for preserving medical supplies and vaccines in emergency conditions.

Its heliport illumination systems ensure safe nighttime emergency landings, while early earthquake detection systems provide critical seconds of warning that can save lives. To address the increasing threat of climate-induced weather events, SAKIGAKE has also developed specialised flood alert systems.

Complementing these technologies is a comprehensive training program for certified Disaster Measurement Specialists--professionals trained in evacuation planning, damage assessment, and the continuity of essential production systems.

Often referred to as a "department store of disaster countermeasures," SAKIGAKE Japan's holistic and forward-thinking approach is gaining international recognition and implementation.

Following major earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand, SAKIGAKE received a surge of global inquiries. Its flagship wall-strengthening material has already been deployed in school buildings in the Philippines and adopted in public construction projects in Indonesia, with an expected protective lifespan of 20 to 30 years.

Thailand has also expressed interest, and SAKIGAKE is dispatching a team of investigators this April to assess building survivability and recommend solutions.

Meanwhile, in India, the Bengal State Administration has initiated consultations with the company to develop a comprehensive solution for severe drought conditions, further expanding SAKIGAKE's global footprint.

One of SAKIGAKE Japan's most impactful contributions is the development of the Disaster Measurement Specialist certification program. Recognised as a formal qualification by cooperative organisations, these specialists are equipped to lead disaster response operations, conduct damage assessments, and implement continuity plans for vital services and industries.

This initiative reflects SAKIGAKE's vision of building a global network of experts capable of managing and mitigating disaster impacts.

Currently, SAKIGAKE Japan is also advising on advanced flood alert systems, tailored to meet the challenges brought by global climate change. With its cutting-edge technology and robust training infrastructure, the company is expected to play an increasingly vital role in enhancing international disaster resilience.

"Our hope is that the need for our services will decrease," says CEO Munetoshi Kondoh. "But in this era of climate change, our mission has never been more important--or more global." (ANI)

