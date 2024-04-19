Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Saudi Arabia's junior defence minister Major General Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi on Friday called on Pakistan Army chief General Asim Muneer and discussed matters of mutual interest, including defence production and military training.

General Al-Otaibi, who is Saudi's Assistant Minister of Defence, also co-chaired the 5th Meeting of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Collaboration along with General Munir on Friday.

"The kingdom's Assistant Minister of Defence Major General Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi met General Munir at the GHQ in Rawalpindi. The two discussed matters of mutual interest, including defence production and military training," said the statement by the Pakistan Army.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including defence production and military training were discussed.

The two sides discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications on Defence Forces.

The meeting also noted that “rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries”.

The visit came on the heels of a trip by a high-level Saudi delegation led by its foreign minister which discussed economic cooperation between the two countries. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share strong ties due to commonalities of religion and commercial links.

