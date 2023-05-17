Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Peshawar, May 17 (PTI) Pakistan's security forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive northwest, bordering Afghanistan, the army said.

The operation was conducted in Jani Khel area of Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Also Read | Pakistan: Islamabad High Court Bars Police From Arresting Imran Khan’s Party Leaders Shireen Mazari and Falak Naz Chitrali.

During the operation, an intense exchange of firing took place between troops and terrorists. Two terrorists were killed while weapons and ammunition were recovered from the spot, the army said.

The slain terrorists were actively involved in terror activities against security forces and innocent citizens, it added.

Also Read | Nigeria: Severe Food Crisis Looms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)