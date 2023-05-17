Islamabad, May 17: After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, Islamabad High Court barred the authorities from arresting the party's leader Shireen Mazari and Falak Naz Chitrali, Geo News reported.

The court also directed the authorities to not investigate further the two politicians when they appeared before the judge hearing a plea seeking relief from further arrest.

"No further investigation is needed from Falak Naz and Shireen Mazari," the judge remarked. The court then went on to order authorities against their arrest, directing them to present details of the cases filed against them, reported Geo News. Imran Khan To Be Arrested Again? Police Has Surrounded My House, Says Former Pakistan PM.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the PTI leaders were re-arrested from outside the jail immediately after being released on High Court's orders. They were arrested during the countrywide riots that erupted after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was taken into custody by Rangers personnel on May 9 following orders of the National Accountability Bureau, according to Geo News.

"Senator Falak Naz's family and I (& our lawyer) were waiting outside Adiala Jail to receive amma and Falak Naz. Islamabad Police arrested them from outside the jail while we were waiting outside the exit they told us to wait at. We have no idea where they have been taken," Mazari-Hazir tweeted last evening.

Islamabad High Court's Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb had already declared Mazari's arrest under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) illegal and ordered her release. The decision was announced on a petition filed by the former human rights minister's daughter. The bench also ordered the release of Senator Naz who was apprehended under the same law as Mazari. SP Hinduja Dies at 87: Hinduja Group Chairman Srichand Parmanand Passes Away in London.

Previously, the High Court barred Islamabad Police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry till May 17 (today), reported Geo News. Chaudhry had earlier returned to the Islamabad High Court seeking protection, shortly after the court issued his release. The IHC on Tuesday ordered authorities to release the PTI leader from custody after he was detained on May 10 and declared his arrest "illegal".

