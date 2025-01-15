Peshawar, Jan 15 (PTI) Four Taliban militants were killed by security forces in Pakistan's restive Khyber-Pukhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, the army said on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the military's media wing - in a statement said that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on Tuesday night in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan “on the reported presence of Khwarij”, a term used by the government for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

During the operation, security forces effectively "engaged Khwarij's location, and after an intense exchange of fire, four Khwarij were sent to hell,” the statement said.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as security forces remain determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, it added.

The nation has been reeling under rising violent attacks since the Taliban rulers returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

