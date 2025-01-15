Washington, January 15: REDnote is a Chinese app that dominated the US app store amid the nationwide TikTok ban in the US. ByteDance-owned TikTok is on the verge of shutting down its services in the country as the Joe Biden-signed new bill will come into effect on January 19, 2025 (Sunday). Considered the Chinese Instagram, REDnote is seen as an alternative option as users in the United States face the shutdown of the popular short-video hosting app.

REDnote is often called RED, and developed by another China-based Xiaohoy. REDn, Xiaohongshuote is not a new app; it was launched in 2013 and boasts 300 million users in China. Following the ban on TikTok by the US government amid concerns about national security and privacy, it became the second-most downloaded application in the US. TikTok Ban Date: When Will TikTok Be Banned in US? What Will Happen to Your Account, Content and Followers After the Ban Comes Into Effect?.

What is REDNote? Know More Details About Chinese App Dominating Downloads in the US

REDnote allows users to post short-form videos online and provides access to e-commerce services. Users can shop on the platform and post reviews if they like the products. REDnote has already gained popularity in China as the second-best option to TikTok. The app combines entertainment/media and retail, offering a unique blend of services to users.

The application lets the users share tips on trending topics like fashion, beauty, makeup and travel. Besides China, the application also made an impression in countries such as Taiwan and Malaysia. The application is popular among young women who want to get the details related to these topics, and they often use it as a search engine. TikTok Shutdown on Sunday: Short-Video Hosting App To Be Unavailable for Download in US Starting on January 19, 2025, ByteDance Seeks SC To Delay Ban.

Xiaohongshu is one of the biggest social media platforms in China, and its REDnote is often called China's answer to Instagram. However, it did not gain much attraction from other uses until now, when it became the second-most downloaded application in the United States. TikTok users could use this application to share their content and gain more views on REDnote as an alternative.

