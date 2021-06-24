New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Issues ranging from terrorism to global as well as regional security were discussed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Dushanbe, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a press briefing of MEA, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "Meeting discussed issues of international and regional security, countering terrorism, extremism and radicalism, countering illicit trafficking of drugs and also the preparations for SCO Summit of Heads of State which is to take place in Dushanbe, hopefully in September this year."

"An outcome document, in the nature of a protocol, was adopted after the NSA level meeting. I understand that as per practice, the SCO Secretariat will make public this document on its website sometime later," added Bagchi on SCO National Security Advisor's (NSAs') meet in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Tajikistan holds the current chair of SCO. It hosted the 16th meeting of the SCO Secretaries of the National Security Council on June 23rd in Dushanbe.

During the SCO meet in Dushanbe on Wednesday, National Security Advisors of member countries pledged cooperation in the joint fight against international terrorism, extremism and separatism.

The NSAs of the SCO countries discussed cooperation against religious radicalism and the risks of increasing transnational organised crime, including arms and drug trafficking, as per exclusive details of the meeting.

It was also stressed that the regional anti-terrorism structure of the SCO can play an important role in ensuring regional security and strengthening ties between member states in combating threats and challenges of the modern world.

The meeting also discussed cooperation between member states in ensuring reliable information security, the joint fight against cybercrime and the issues of biological security and food security in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was addressed by Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon. Indian NSA Ajit Doval was also one of the participants of the meeting.

Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf also attended this meeting but, no bilateral meeting took place with his Indian counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO meet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)