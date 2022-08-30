Islamabad [Pakistan], August 30 (ANI): A District and Sessions court of Islamabad on Tuesday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of Imran Khan's close aide and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, a day after it reserved its ruling in the sedition case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal pronounced the reserved verdict on Gill's bail plea after hearing in-length arguments from both parties, Dawn reported.

In yesterday's hearing, Gill's counsel revealed that the PTI chief's aide was willing to tender an apology for any misunderstandings.

During the hearing, Gill's co-counsel, Burhan Muazzam, acknowledged that Gill's comments had caused a misunderstanding, adding that his client was ready to dispel it, Dawn reported.

"Shahbaz Gill is ready to apologize as well but who gave [them] the right to frame a sedition charge after targeting various points," Muazzam said, adding that Gill had never even thought of treason.

Gill's counsel concluded his arguments, after which the prosecution also wrapped up its arguments following which the judge reserved the verdict on Gill's bail application and adjourned the hearing.

Gill, who was arrested on August 9 after he made a controversial remark against the Army, approached a sessions court in Islamabad on August 25 for post-arrest bail till the disposal of the case.

He stated that the case against him was registered on a political basis and his remarks were distorted and taken in the wrong context.

"I'm a professor and teaching students at various universities abroad," Gill said adding that he is fixed in the case on the basis of 'dishonesty' and pleaded with the court to grant him bail in the case.

Gill was arrested by the police on August 9 after he made controversial remarks against the Pakistan army on television that were deemed as "highly hateful and seditious" by the country's media authority.

The Pakistani publication claimed that the PTI leader had attempted to incite hatred in the Pakistan Army while speaking on ARY News a day prior, which has been restricted in certain parts of the country. (ANI)

