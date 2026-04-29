World News | Sergey Lavrov to Attend BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet in India, Says Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow [Russia], April 29 (ANI): Russia on Wednesday said that its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit India to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet.

In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry said that he would be in India from May 14-15.

Also Read | Anant Ambani Offers To Relocate 80 Pablo Escobar-Linked 'Cocaine Hippos' That Colombia Plans To Cull.

https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/2049448612216668271?s=20

TASS reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, that the event will provide a valuable platform for substantive discussions on current international issues and prospects for strengthening global governance

Also Read | Olivia Wilde 'The Invite' Video Sparks Social Media Scrutiny; Fans Defend Director Over 'Aging' Comments and Camera Distortion.

"On May 14-15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a full-format meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in New Delhi," she said.

TASS, citing Zakharova, reported that the event, chaired by India, will provide a valuable platform for substantive discussions on current international issues and prospects for strengthening global governance, particularly regarding countries representing the global majority.

"Special attention will be given to enhancing strategic partnerships in preparation for the 18th BRICS summit, which is also scheduled to take place in New Delhi this September," she added.

Zakharova said that foreign ministers from BRICS partner states will participate in several sessions during the meeting.

She further mentioned that during Lavrov's visit to New Delhi, a full-format bilateral program is also planned, including talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"The discussions are expected to cover the full range of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest, high, and working levels. Separate attention will be paid to preparing for meetings of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation. The entire mutually beneficial agenda will also be reviewed," Zakharova said.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, India, the meeting of BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys for the Middle East and North Africa (BRICS MENA) was held on April 23-24, where views were exchanged on the current regional developments.

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

The official website for BRICS 2026 highlighted how India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by the Prime Minister at the 2025 Rio Summit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)