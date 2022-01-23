Islamabad [Pakistan], January 23 (ANI): At least eight fishermen went missing after two boats capsized in the Arabian Sea near the country's southern Sindh province on Saturday, media reports said.

The boats carrying dozens of fishermen capsized in the Arabian Sea off Thatta's coastal area in the province, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

"Two fishing boats, Al-Siddiq and Al-Bahria, left from Ibrahim Haidari. Three boats, including these two, have sunk. About 25 fishermen were rescued by the Maritime Security Agency while 8 fishermen are still missing," said the spokesperson of the Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum.

"Rescue operation for remaining eight fishermen being carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Thatta," said a statement from the office of the deputy commissioner.

The survivors have been rushed to a nearby medical center, while rescue efforts are underway to save the remaining fishermen, said the police.

Media reports said that strong winds coupled with overload are the reasons behind the accident.

Search and rescue teams of the Pakistan Navy have launched an operation to trace the missing fishermen. (ANI)

