Chinese New Year, as the name suggests, marks the beginning of the New Year as per the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. Chinese New Year 2022 will be celebrated on February 1 and is sure to be filled with various festivities. Chinese New Year is recognised as the Lunar New Year or a spring festival across the country that is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. As we prepare to celebrate Chinese New Year 2022 on February 1, here is everything you need to know about the Chinese New Year, how to celebrate and more. Lucky Fruits For Chinese New Year 2022: From Sugarcanes To Apples, 5 Fruits That Will Boost Your Wealth And Attract Good Luck And Chi Energy.

When is Chinese New Year 2022?

Chinese New Year 2022 will be celebrated on February 1. The celebration falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice. Since the Chinese New Year revolves around the movement of the moon, the festival is focused on lunar changes. It is believed that the Chinese calendar considers the lunar month containing the winter solstice as the eleventh month. Based on this, it is calculated that the New year will begin on the second new moon, which usually falls between January 20 and February 20 of the Gregorian Calendar.

Chinese New Year 2022 Zodiac

Every year, the celebration of the Chinese New Year marks the animal that is the Chinese zodiac of the year. Each animal has different characteristics associated with it, giving a hint at what is in store for the coming year. Chinese New Year 2022 marks Tiger as its zodiac. The twelve Chinese zodiacs are rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat (sometimes interchangeable with sheep), monkey, rooster, dog and pig. Year of The Tiger 2022 Predictions: Know Your Chinese Zodiac Sign, Element and Lucky Months of the Year for Each Horoscope.

The celebration of the Chinese New Year 2022 is sure to be filled with various fun festivities. People often take this opportunity to spend some quality time with family. One essential part of the New Year celebration is the observance of the stunning Lantern Festival which marks the end of the winter. People welcome the New Year with all the warmth by lighting the lanterns and setting them out in the sky. Here’s hoping that Chinese New Year 2022 brings everyone love and light.

