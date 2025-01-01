Podgorica (Montenegro), Jan 1 (AP) Several people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday in the Montenegrin city of Cetinje, police and local media said. The shooter is on the run.

Police dispatched special troops to search for the armed shooter in Cetinje, some 30 kilometres northwest of the capital Podgorica.

A statement said the man opened fire in a bar and fled the scene armed. Police identified the shooter only by his initials A.M. and said he was 45 years old.

Police gave no other details. The state RTCG television said seven people were killed.

“Armed, he (shooter) left the object and fled,” the statement said.

Police appealed on the residents to remain calm and stay indoors, ruling out a clash between criminal gangs.

Montenegrin Vijesti daily said the shooting came after a bar brawl. (AP)

