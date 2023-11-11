Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Birmingham (US), Nov 11 (AP) Multiple people were shot Friday on Interstate 59 southbound in Birmingham, Alabama, police said.

Emergency crews were on the scene of the shooting near the 20th Street Ensley exit, Birmingham Police confirmed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: IDF's 401st Brigade Eliminates 150 ‘Terrorists’, Gains Control Over Hamas Strongholds in Northern Gaza.

No details were released on the exact number of victims, their condition or what sparked the gunfire.

Birmingham Fire officials told WVTM-TV that at least two people were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Also Read | UK: Funfair Owner Sentenced to Three Years of Jail Term After Trampoline Explodes, Throws Toddler 'Higher Than a House' Leading to Her Death in Norfolk.

All southbound lanes of the roadway were closed until further notice, authorities said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)