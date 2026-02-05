Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 5 (ANI): Seychelles President Patrick Herminie arrived in Chennai on Thursday on his first State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit, which will continue until February 10, is his first trip to India since assuming office in October 2025 and comes as the two countries mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.

The visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Also Read | Russia Rejects Donald Trump's Claims of India Halting Oil Imports, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Says New Delhi Is Free To Choose Energy Suppliers.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Commemorating 50 years of longstanding and multifaceted India-Seychelles bilateral ties. Warm welcome to President Dr. Patrick Herminie of Seychelles as he arrives in Chennai for his first State visit to India."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2019231287098372305?s=20

Also Read | India AI Impact Summit 2026: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Hails India's Leadership Ahead of Key Event.

During his visit to India, President Herminie will meet the President and hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

President Herminie will also visit Chennai and Mumbai where he would be attending business events.

"Seychelles is a key maritime neighbour for India in the Indian Ocean region and holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South," the MEA said.

President Herminie was sworn in as the sixth President of Seychelles at a ceremony held at Unity Stadium in Victoria in October 2025. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan represented India at the swearing-in and later met President Herminie at the State House, conveying greetings on behalf of the Government and people of India. Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region and the Global South. Vice President Radhakrishnan also met Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay to discuss various aspects of bilateral ties.

"The visit of President Herminie to India, following the visit of the Vice President of India to Seychelles in October 2025, is expected to lend further momentum to wide-ranging cooperation and robust people to people ties between the two countries," the MEA statement read.

India's bilateral engagement with Seychelles is characterized by historical contacts and continuous support to Seychelles for its security. Today, India-Seychelles relations embody close friendship, understanding and cooperation.

It was in the year 1770 that a small group of five Indians landed in Seychelles as plantation workers along with seven African slaves and 15 French colonists, and were recorded as the first inhabitants of the Islands.

During the British colonial period, Seychelles was governed from the Bombay Presidency for some time, with regular shipping links and flow of goods and essential commodities from India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)