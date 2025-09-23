New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, the people of Israel, and the global Jewish community on the occasion of 'Rosh Hashanah', the Jewish New Year. PM Modi wished everyone a year filled with peace, hope and good health.

In a post on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his message of goodwill.

"Shana Tova! Warmest #RoshHashanah greetings to my friend Prime Minister @netanyahu, the people of Israel, and the Jewish community worldwide. Wishing everyone a new year filled with peace, hope and good health," he posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also shared greetings with Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar.

"On the occasion of RoshHashanah, extend my warm wishes to FM @gidonsaar and the people of Israel. May the New Year bring peace, prosperity and good health to all. Shana Tova!" Jaishankar posted on X.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined in extending his wishes to Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and the Jewish community worldwide.

"On the auspicious occasion of #RoshHashanah, I extend my warmest greetings to Speaker @AmirOhana, the people of Israel, and the Jewish community worldwide. May the New Year bring abundant hope, peace, and blessings to all. Shana Tova!" Birla posted on X.

Rosh Hashanah, marking the beginning of the Jewish calendar year 5786, is one of the most significant festivals in Judaism. It also signals the start of the High Holy Days and is observed over two days with extended synagogue services, family gatherings and prayers of reflection and repentance.

According to Jewish tradition, Rosh Hashanah is believed to be the day God evaluates each individual's deeds and inscribes their fate for the coming year in the Book of Life.

These days are considered sacred in the Jewish faith and are dedicated to introspection, spiritual renewal, and seeking forgiveness.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for his birthday wishes and reaffirmed the strong friendship and strategic partnership between India and Israel. His latest greeting follows his earlier wishes to Netanyahu on the Israeli leader's 75th birthday last week. (ANI)

