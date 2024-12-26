Sharjah [UAE], December 26 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) successfully concluded the "Mleiha: An Arabian Kingdom on the Silk Road" exhibition, held from July 6 to December 15 at Miho Museum in Japan.

Held under the patronage of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the exhibition attracted over 1,00,000 visitors, making it one of the most prominent cultural events showcasing the rich heritage of Sharjah and the UAE on the international stage.

The exhibition featured over 160 rare archaeological artifacts, including national treasures and significant cultural properties that highlight the diverse heritage of Mleiha. Among these were 40 pieces classified as national treasures and 49 as culturally significant items, alongside recently discovered artifacts showcased for the first time. The displays explored various aspects of life in Mleiha, including trade, religious beliefs, art and beauty, and social systems.

Eisa Yousif, Director-General of the SAA, emphasised that this exhibition represents a crucial step in the authority's ongoing efforts to share Sharjah's heritage with the world. "The remarkable success of the exhibition reflects the strength of Sharjah's cultural message and its role in enhancing the UAE's position as a global cultural hub. Welcoming over 100,000 visitors is not just a number but a testament to the bridges of communication built with diverse peoples and cultures.

"It highlights the significant impact of the exhibition in raising awareness about the UAE's historical legacy and Mleiha's pivotal role as a crossroads for cultural and commercial exchange between East and West. This achievement embodies our vision of preserving and reviving cultural and archaeological heritage, emphasising the vital role of cultural investment as a cornerstone of sustainable development," he said.

Sabah Aboud Jassim, Adviser to the SAA, emphasised that the exhibition highlights the pivotal role of the Emirate of Sharjah and the historical Kingdom of Mleiha in shaping the foundations of human civilisation.

He noted that the hosting of this significant event by the Miho Museum marked a key milestone in expanding awareness of the UAE's rich cultural heritage. The exhibition provided an unparalleled opportunity to engage with both Japanese and international audiences, who expressed great interest in the rare artifacts and comprehensive depiction of the region's history.

Jassim further stressed that this exhibition underscores the SAA's dedication to preserving and sharing the UAE's ancient history on a global scale. It reflects a commitment to presenting a model that embodies shared human values and the spirit of peaceful coexistence that prevailed during that era, showcased through a distinguished display of rare artifacts and extraordinary historical evidence.

Organised by the SAA, the exhibition reaffirmed Sharjah's leading role in promoting culture, knowledge, and fostering intercultural dialogue among nations. The event shed light on Mleiha's significance as a strategic hub on the Silk Road and its crucial role in facilitating trade and cultural exchange during a historically important period.

The exhibition is part of a series of strategic initiatives by the SAA aimed at promoting cultural and archaeological tourism. It reflects Sharjah's vision to present a unique model of cultural exchange on both regional and international levels, while also highlighting the strong cultural ties between the UAE and Japan. (ANI/WAM)

