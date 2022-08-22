Multan [Pakistan], August 22 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has warned the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government of severe consequences if they try to make any untoward move towards Imran Khan and his party and said that the incumbent government was planning to detain the party Chairman.

This comes after a case was lodged against PTI chief Imran Khan on Sunday and Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing a press conference. He further said that the incumbent government is planning to arrest Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Qureshi warned that Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari will be responsible for the consequences if any untoward move was made. "I was told that the street lights of Bani Gala have turned off."

"We have to continue our political struggle within the constitutional and legal boundaries," he said as he warned the incumbent government of severe consequences if it exceeds the legal boundaries against the PTI leadership.

Commenting over PTI's victory in Karachi's NA-245 by-polls, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, "Today, Sindh people give a clear message to the rulers in Islamabad that they are standing with Imran Khan."

In a further statement, Qureshi said that the ARY news channel was victimised for impartial coverage and that voices should be raised collectively against the illegal suspension of ARY News.

Notably, the police officials have reportedly blocked the routes leading to the Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and unauthorised persons have been banned from travelling through the routes leading to Imran Khan's residence.

As per ARY News, Police installed barbed wire to seal the routes whereas heavy contingents of the Frontier Corps (FC) were deployed and the street lights of Imran Khan Chowk were turned off.

Notably, Imran Khan will address another rally in Multan on September 8.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's media regulatory authority has banned the broadcasting of live speeches of PTI Chief Imran Khan for threatening an Islamabad police official and a female magistrate during an address in Islamabad.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister was booked for threatening a judge and two top police officials in a public meeting held at the F-9 Park late Saturday evening.

According to The News International, Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

