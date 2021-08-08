Chicago [US], August 8 (ANI/Xinhua): A Chicago police officer was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the South Side area of the U.S. city, local media reported.

Both officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where one of them, a female officer, was pronounced dead, while the other was in critical condition, according to local authorities cited by media.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody shortly after the shooting incident. (ANI/Xinhua)

