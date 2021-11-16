New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had a telephonic conversation with Stefano Sannino, Secretary-General of European External Action Service (EEAS), during which they stressed the importance of preventing Afghanistan from being used as a base for terrorism and on the status of the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan.

They also discussed India and the EU's common approaches to developments and priorities in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Also Read | China: Scientists Find 18 More Mammalian Viruses in Wuhan Wet Markets.

"Both sides stressed the importance of preventing Afghanistan from being used as a base for terrorism and on the status of the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan," the statement read.

The recently organised Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan and its Delhi Declaration was also discussed.

Also Read | China Overtakes United States As Richest Country In The World: Report.

Foreign Secretary Shringla and the Sannino also exchanged views on developments in Myanmar.

They further discussed the ongoing situation at the Belarus-Poland border.

Both sides agreed on the need to de-escalate the situation and arrive at an early resolution.

During the phone call, it was agreed to continue periodic exchanges at the level of the Foreign Secretary and Secretary-General on issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)