Geneva [Switzerland], August 30 (ANI): On the occasion of the international day against enforced disappearances, Baloch activist Brahumdagh Bugti said today is a reminder that international community will do nothing and no single country will act unless they have their own interest.

"On the international day against enforced disappearances today is reminder that the international community will do nothing, no single country will act unless they have their own interest. Silence means endorsement and neutrality means I always supported and will support powerful," Bugti said in a tweet.

Also Read | Pakistan Enters Into Contract With China to Procure Jilin-1 Satellite Data for 2020.

A large number of Baloch people, including political activists, journalists and other intellectuals have been victims of enforced disappearance in the Balochistan province.

The Baloch activists claim that they have been abducted by secret agencies, the ISI and MI, and many of them are languishing in isolated detention centres.

Also Read | French Army Officer Arrested on Charges of Spying For Russia.

The security forces also kill many of them and throw their mutilated bodies in isolated places, claim the Baloch political parties.

Baloch Sindhi Forum UK held a protest in front of the British parliament to highlight enforced disappearances by Pakistani forces in Sindh and Balochistan.

"Today, on the eve of "International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances", Baloch Sindhi Forum UK held a protest in front of the British parliament to highlight #EnforcedDisappearances by Pakistani forces in Sindh and Balochistan. #DisappearancesInBalochistan #MissingPersons," tweeted Baloch National Movement (BNM). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)