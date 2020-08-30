Paris, August 30: A senior French army officer was arrested on Monday on charges of spying for Russia. According to reports, the army officer was posted abroad. He arrested and handed preliminary treason charges for sharing highly sensitive intelligence with the government of another country. The senior officer was detained by the French security agency when he was about to return to Italy. He was remanded in custody at "La Sante" prison in Paris.

The French army officer was reportedly stationed on a NATO base in Italy. The accused in lieutenant colonel-rank officer. According to Europe-1 radio, the officer is accused of passing "ultra-sensitive" information to Russian secret services. Top French Military Officer Arrested; Reported Russia Ties.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly told Europe-1 Radio the French military has taken "necessary protective measures" after the matter surfaced on media. An investigation has been initiated in the matter. The officer was arrested and given preliminary charges compromising national defence secrets, sharing intelligence with a foreign power that threatens the nation" s fundamental interests and other counts, the official told The Associated Press.

However, the Russian Embassy in Francehave not commented on the issue so far comment. Notably, a treason investigation was opened in late July after the Defense Ministry alerted the Paris prosecutor's office to suspect activity.

(With inputs from PTI)

