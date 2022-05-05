New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): India and Israel have a truly special relationship and since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country in 2017, the relationship had really taken off, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering here for the celebration of 74 years of independence of Israel, Jaishankar said, "When I look back at our relationship, in the last several years that I have been associated with, for me the goosebumps moment in a way was at Tel Aviv when the PM visited Israel in July 2017, first Indian PM to visit Israel. And, since then our relationship has really taken off."

Also Read | The U.S. Recycled Just 5% of Its Plastic Waste in 2021 – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Jaishank said that both the countries are focussing on expanding the knowledge-based relationship which includes cooperation in innovation and research. He further said that Israel is an integral part of 'Make in India' initiatives

Referring to the India-Israel relationship, the EAM said that both the countries shared a special relationship and despite geographical distance, the natural affinity between the people is 'so visible'.

Also Read | London Shocker: Virgin Atlantic Flight Forced To Turn Back to Heathrow Airport After Co-Pilot Says He Did Not Complete His Training.

Jaishankar mentioned Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon statement and said that both the countries share a civilization bond that goes back to several centuries. "India has a long history of the presence of Jewish community amongst us and our societies have been enriched by their contribution, be there famous actors, industrialist, teachers and general," he added.

Referring to the bilateral ties, the EAM said that both the countries are working together on different sectors ranging from security, agriculture, technology, water, and innovation. He further said that the relationship is built on history and culture.

"As I see the future of this relationship for me one of the most encouraging signs is intellectual, students in huge numbers are going from here to there, research project we are doing," Jaishankar said.

He also acknowledged the Israeli government's initiative in allowing work visas to Indian students who are working in Israel.

Referring to the 74 years of independence, the EAM said, "This occasion is particularly special for us because we are celebrating 30 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relationship between India and Israel. We are also celebrating 75 years of our own Independence and these significant milestones in our respective journeys help us together to look at the horizons of our expanding relationship."

Referring to the new Quad consisting of India, Israel, UAE and the US, Jaishankar hoped this group can play an important role in furthering economic cooperation in that region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)