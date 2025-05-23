Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 23 (ANI): BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj addressed the Indian diaspora in the UAE regarding India's action against terrorism during the global outreach program on Operation Sindoor.

As a member of the high-level all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Bansuri Swaraj thanked the UAE for its unequivocal support to India. She said the reason for this is the Indian diaspora. "It is because of your contributions. It is because the love that UAE has for you. It is because what you bring enriching their culture. It is because of your ethos that today Bharat stands tall. So please give a huge round of applause to yourself."

Also Read | Indian Government's Hiring of Lobbying Firms in US Not a New Practice, Says MEA.

She said that the delegation is in the UAE to discuss the pain of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, the achievements of Operation Sindoor and share the roadmap for the future.

In her moving remarks, she said that Sindoor is now a new synonym for justice, strength, because of the valour shown by the Indian armed forces.

Also Read | US: Tennessee Inmate Oscar Smith Executed by Lethal Injection for Killing Estranged Wife, Her 2 Sons in 1989.

She reiterated the remarks of Lok Sabha MP Atul Garg, "All of you (Indian diaspora) are ambassadors in your own being. We have come here so that you carry forward the message through your strengths".

She highlighted the strength of the Indian diaspora in carrying forward the message of India's fight against terrorism and called them "brahmastra".

Swaraj gave the diaspora a call to spread India's word to their communities, workplaces, worship places, and homes that India was not the aggressor.

"What happened on 22nd April, that was a barbaric attack on our faith, on our existence. When we gave a befitting reply, we touched on nine terrorist bases. But, Pakistan instead of joining us in the global war against terrorism, chose to escalate the issue militarily. If you are going to bring war to our door, then we are going to bloody well finish it."

Swaraj highlighted that India's response has been that of "tremendous restraint, tremendous maturity"

She highlighted that in response, Pakistan attacked our holy places.

Speaking on the actions which India is taking to counter the propaganda being spread on social media, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said, "Negativity spreads faster than the positivity. But we are tackling this. The exercise we are doing, it will improvise things on social media also."

He added that as the delegation travels, the exercise which will be of 13-14 days will "change the perspective and narrative and the false propaganda which Pakistan is spreading".

He underscored that truth can't be silenced no matter how much it is suppressed and said that the delegation will put in its best of efforts.

The Indian delegation in the UAE is being led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

The all-party delegation comprises MPs Bansuri Swaraj, ET Mohmd Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

UAE is the first stop of the broader four-nation diplomatic outreach by the all-party delegation. The delegation met Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence. Al Nahyan conveyed his deep condolences for the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The delegation highlighted the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to cause social disharmony in India.

The all-party delegation will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)