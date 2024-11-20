Singapore, Nov 20 (PTI) Singapore's doyenne of Indian dance Dr Uma Rajan was on Wednesday honoured by the Indian business community for her contributions to both public healthcare and the arts in the city-state for over 40 years.

A pioneering contributor to Public Health, Dr Uma served as Director of the School Health Service and the Elder Care Department at the Ministry of Health and played a pivotal role in shaping school health programmes and child wellness initiatives, noted the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) in honoring the octogenarian here.

She was instrumental in introducing the health booklet for students in the 1980s, a groundbreaking initiative that bridged healthcare and education and continues to be a vital tool for parents/schools.

Born into a family of doctors and artists in 1940, Uma Rajan grew up surrounded by the arts as a child, and was six years old when she first performed solo public dance performance at Sri Thandayuthapani temple here.

She has had a distinguished career as an Indian classical dancer, mentor, and cultural ambassador, promoting and preserving Indian cultural heritage in Singapore along with her distinguished career as a public health officer.

SICCI also honoured two other Indian women for excelling in arts under the chamber's SHE initiative, the Sisterhood of Entrepreneurs.

Vijaya Mohan, 65, is a trailblazer with a mission to promote rangoli art that helps preserve and celebrate an integral part of Indian culture, said SICCI.

“Through her workshops and community events, she connects people from all backgrounds, using the art of rangoli to build understanding, share traditions, and create beauty through colour,” it said.

Suthasini Rajenderan, 34, made history as the first female to write and produce a Diwali song for MediaCorp of

Singapore, marking a significant cultural milestone, and leads an all-female band in Singapore, further championing gender equality and empowerment in the music industry.

Empowering women is a shared responsibility – of the government, community, workplaces, families and individuals, said Minister Indranee Rajah at the award and honouring celebration event.

“Women's empowerment is more than a movement; it is the foundation of a progressive and thriving society,” added SICCI chairman Neil Parekh.

