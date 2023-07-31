Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Singapore, Jul 31 (PTI) The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) in Singapore continues connecting and networking with PIOs and the diaspora countries with their roots in India, minister Indranee Rajah said.

She also said that GOPIO Singapore has played a pivotal role in setting up GOPIO International Business Council that spearheads business interaction and networking with PIOs (People of Indian Origin), and organises business conferences to network and share business opportunities within country chapters.

Rajah was speaking at the GOPIO Singapore's Fund-Raising Dinner and 21st anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

She appreciated GOPIO's work with community partners such as Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA) to organise biennial youth conferences, bringing PIO youths together.

This has led to PIOs integrating into the society through the GOPIO organised cultural and sports activities and collaboration with local Indian organisations on cultural programmes.

“This has helped to bring together diverse communities and foster stronger bonds between our local community and foreign PIOs,” the Minister in the Prime Minister's Office noted.

She added that GOPIO today has worldwide presence with over 40 chapters serving to the needs of the Indian diaspora.

