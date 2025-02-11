Washington, DC [US], February 11 (ANI): Six US lawmakers have highlighted the Adani indictment in a letter written to the newly-appointed US Attorney General Pamela Bondi over "questionable decisions" made by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) under Joe Biden.

"Some of these decisions involved selectively pursuing and abandoning cases, often acting against America's interests at home and abroad, jeopardizing relationships with close allies like India," the lawmakers said.

In the letter, the US Congressmen mentioned about the case against India-based company Adani Group.

US lawmakers Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R Timmmons and Brian Babin were who signed the letter written to Pamela Bondi.

"We would like to congratulate you on your recent Senate confirmation and appointment as Attorney General of the United States. In addition to the Senate's backing and President Trump's endorsement, we have full faith and confidence in your dedication and ability to serve our country. As you take the helm of the Department of Justice (DOJ) as our new Attorney General, we would like to bring your attention to some questionable decisions made by the DOJ under the Biden administration."

According ot the letter, the case rests on the allegation that preparations were made by members of the company in India to bribe Indian officials. The US lawmakers said that the US Department of Justice instead of deferring the case to Indian authorities decided to push forward and indict the company's executives.

In the letter, US lawmakers stated, "One such decision involves a questionable pursuit of a case against the Adani group, an Indian company whose executives are situated in India. This case rests on the allegation that preparations were made by members of this company in India to bribe Indian officials, also exclusively located in India. Instead of deferring the case to the appropriate Indian authorities, the Biden DOJ decided to push forward and indict the company's executives without any real injury to US interests being present."

The US lawmakers noted that there was no compelling reason to pursue a case in a manner that could complicate relations with an ally like India unless some external factors were at play.

The lawmakers in the letter said, "This misguided crusade came at the risk of harming our relationship with a strategic geopolitical partner like India immediately preceding President Trump's return to the Oval Office."

In the letter, the US lawmakers noted that India's presence as the largest democracy in the world in a region present with politically divergent regimes averse to America's beliefs and termed US' relationship with India "rare and has no congruent."

The lawmakers further said, "This relationship has flourished beyond politics, trade, and economics by evolving into a continuous socio-cultural exchange between the world's two largest democracies. This historical partnership and continuous dialogue between friends, however, was put at risk due to some unwise decisions by the Biden administration."

The US lawmakers said US and India share a sense of mutual respect and appreciation - a sentiment emulated by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the letter, Trump has always recognized the true potential of a "strong and beneficial relationship between two economic and military superpowers like the US and India."

The US lawmakers noted that Trump has diligently worked with the Modi government to forge a strong relationship between our two "great nations and PM Modi has reciprocated these efforts by proving India to be a valuable ally of America in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly against the growing threat from China.

In the letter, US lawmakers said, "Conversely, politically motivated decisions by agencies steered by left-wing megadonors could quickly erode years of hard work and diplomacy forged by our leaders. A fallout in relations not only harms our longstanding partnership with a key ally but greatly benefits adversaries like China in their goal to eliminate the American economy and achieve total global economic control through their Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). These concerns, along with requests to preserve all records from this case were communicated to your predecessor on January 7, 2025, and January 14, 2025, but his office was vacated before we could get a response."

"This selective pursuit by the Biden DOJ, despite knowing the possible outcomes of such a reckless decision, requires a second look. Knowing the real considerations guiding this decision will also be a major step in uncovering whether the previous administration was compromised to outside entities over the past four years. We request you investigate the Biden DOJ's conduct and would appreciate you sharing with us all records pertaining to this case, for a coordinated effort in uncovering the truth," they added. (ANI)

