By Naveen Kapoor

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): India and Russia are working on a series of agreements for Russian President Putin's visit to India, scheduled to take place on Monday. More than 10 agreements will be inked including issues like connectivity, shipping, space, military-technical cooperation, science and technology, education, culture.

Also Read | Italian Man Tries To Fool Health Workers By Using Fake Arm In Attempt To Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Without Getting Jabbed.

The COVID situation and cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic will also be discussed during the meeting between Putin and PM Modi, which is happening in physical format after two years. The two leaders had earlier met on the sidelines of several multilateral events like G20 and SCO. They also remained in touch over phone calls and messages.

While speaking exclusively to ANI, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudeshev confirmed that there will also be a "formidable joint political document" covering all spheres of the relationship between the two countries.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 264.89 Million, Deaths Surge to More Than 5.24 Million: Johns Hopkins University.

"Negotiation teams are working for the outcomes of the summit. The work is on but what is clear the outcome would be a sizeable and formidable joint political statement. It would be a very comprehensive paper, a very comprehensive document covering all dimensions of ties beginning with global issues, global affairs and the United Nations -- a revived commitment to its central position in the modern world. Then would come multiple regional issues and naturally, Afghanistan included. Also, covid concerns and also much space will be devoted to bilateral ties, new inputs to the track of our relations bringing onboard new technologies, new ideas, one must also expect a sizeable amount of agreements," Nikolay Kudeshev said.

The Russian envoy said that the volume of the India-Russia relationship is such that it's difficult to discuss it in the scope of a 45-minute phone call and that is why the physical meeting is critically important. He said that this is not an ordinary relationship but is a privileged strategic partnership. It will be a historic summit, he added.

Afghanistan is a common concern for both India and Russia. India has time and again expressed its concern over the use of Afghan soil for terrorism mainly by Pakistan backed elements. While speaking with ANI, the Russian envoy also confirmed that Afghanistan will be discussed in detail during Putin's visit.

"If you ask what would be the outcomes of discussions on Afghanistan. I would guess the two sides and two leaders would revive their commitment to a peaceful and secure Afghanistan and several priorities like inclusive government, fighting terror and drug trafficking, extending humanitarian assistance to Afghan people to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, securing rights of women, children and ethnic minorities essentially as you would see this is our common agenda reflecting our common commitment on regional security here in this region and above."

He further informed that India and Russia "do coordinate about the matters, agenda of Afghan settlement in multiple ways including a "sizeable bilateral thread, inter-ministerial and inter-agency consultations."

"Then comes the multilateral forums that begin with United Nations, coming to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and contact group on Afghanistan. There are interesting and very promising new formats emerging, like the recent Delhi dialogue convened here in New Delhi. The outcome was a famous 'Delhi Declaration' reflecting our common concerns," he added.

For the first time, 2+2 dialogue between foreign and defence ministers of India and Russia will take place on the same day of the summit on December 6.

Speaking on the first of its kind dialogue between the two countries, envoy Nikolay said, "the volume of India-Russia relationship is immense and we do face now common challenges like the dangers of terror, crime, a threat to multipolar democratic vision, climate change."

He further added that the feeling is Russia and India need to mobilize the whole of their power in a multidimensional way to look for a response to these changes. "That's why this new format 2 + 2 dialogue brings together political side, military-economic side to enable the two countries to look into future with confidence and to look for the optimum best response to challenges around us". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)