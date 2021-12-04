Rome, December 4: An Italian man tried to fool health workers to get a COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting a jab. The 50-year-old man presented a fake arm to a nurse. He attacked a silicone limb to fool the health workers. The man covered his real arm with the silicone mould. However, the nurse noticed. The man was reported to the police. The incident took place in Biella, northwest Italy, on Thursday.

The nurse told media that when she rolled up the sleeves of the man, she found his skin “rubbery and cold”, reported BBC. According to her, the pigment of the skin was also too light. As per a la Repubblica report, after getting caught, the man persuaded the nurse to turn a blind eye. However, she reported the incident to the police. COVID-19 Vaccination in Italy Helped Avoid 12,000 Deaths: Study.

The police have started an investigation into the matter. The head of the Piedmont regional government, Albert Cirio, in a statement on Facebook, said, “The case borders on the ridiculous if it were not for the fact we are talking about a gesture of enormous gravity.” He added that what the man had done was “unacceptable.” The man is reportedly a health worker. He was suspended from the job for not getting vaccinated. Italy Starts Administering COVID-19 Booster Shots to People Above 60.

The Italian government has decided to exclude unvaccinated people from certain leisure activities in a bid to contain rising coronavirus infections and stave off financially crippling lockdowns just as the economy is starting to grow again. Notably, there are reports of new COVID-19 variant Omicron being detected in Italy. As per Italian news agency LaPresse, an Italian who travelled to Mozambique has tested positive for the omicron variant. The traveller reportedly landed in Rome on November 11. and returned to his home near Naples.

