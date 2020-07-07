Bratislava (Slovakia), Jul 7 (AP) Slovakia has seized 1.5 tons of methamphetamines, with an estimated street value of some 2 billion euros (USD 2.26 billion), which was being smuggled into the country and originated in Mexico, officials said Thursday.

The seizure was described by Slovak authorities as the country's largest-ever.

Also Read | West Bengal to Impose Total Lockdown in Containment Zones From July 9: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

Officials said that the drugs were found at the end of May with the help of Hutch, a service dog employed by the country's financial administration, after customs officials became suspicious about the contents of two large metal containers for transporting liquids.

The shipment arrived in Slovakia by way of a Croatian port and is thought to have been destined to be sold throughout the European Union.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: UAE Embassy Extends Full Cooperation With Indian Customs Authorities, Urges Stringent Legal Action Against Culprits.

Inspectors drilled holes at the bottom of the tanks and found large amounts of a white crystalline substance later identified as methamphetamine.

Slovakia's National Criminal Agency is investigating the case. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)