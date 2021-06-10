Johannesburg (South Africa) June 10 (ANI/Xinhua): A South African woman gave birth to 10 babies at a local hospital on Monday night, said her family and the local government on Wednesday.

"We received a call from the hospital informing us of the birth ... and got further confirmation from the mother Gosiame Sithole who was still in pain. She and the 10 bundles of joy are doing well and still in hospital," said the family in a statement.

Teboho Tsotetsi, Sithole's husband, said his 37-year-old wife delivered the children via a C-section. All babies, seven boys and three girls, are still in hospital and would remain there until they are stronger.

Mzwandile Masina, mayor of Ekurhuleni city, tweeted: "we've found the family and we are informed babies are well ... Some of our local comrades have been assisting this family. So we are good OK."

The world record for the most babies born at once was held by Halima Cisse, a 25-year-old mom from Mali who gave birth to nine babies last month. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)