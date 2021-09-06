Seoul [Sout Korea], September 6 (ANI/Global Economic): According to the agency Awesome ENT on the 3rd, Korean actor Park Seo-joon has confirmed his appearance in a Marvel Studios film and left the country on the same day.

It added that details of the project, including the title, character, filming locations and schedules, will be announced later.

In July, the movie information website IMDB posted a profile and photo of Park Seo-joon along with Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel on the casting board of 'The Marvels,' the sequel of 'Captain Marvel'.

The entertainment media Screen Rant reported that Park Seo-joon is likely to play Amadeus Cho, a Korean-American hero character. (ANI/Global Economic)

