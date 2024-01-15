Kathmandu, Jan 15 (PTI) Nepali authorities have stepped up surveillance along the Nepal-India border in Parsa district of southern Nepal in the wake of the detection of a new COVID-19 variant at the transit point a few days ago.

A health desk has been set up along the border in Birgunj Metropolitan City for the screening of people returning from India as the JN.1 -- the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus -- gradually spreads in the country.

Those who want to enter the Himalayan nation are required to undergo an antigen test if they have a fever and cough.

The health desk operated by the Birgunj metropolis for the last month initially screens for symptoms such as fever and cough. Individuals with symptoms are required to undergo an antigen test.

So far, 5,200 people have been screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the desk, an official at the health desk of Birgunj metropolis said.

Out of the 200 tests conducted on Wednesday last week, three cases were confirmed positive.

Those testing positive are advised to undergo home isolation, said the official at the health desk of Birgunj metropolis.

The District Health Office in Parsa has increased surveillance along the border in Birgunj following the surge in infections in Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka states.

