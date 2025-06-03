Madrid, Jun 3 (AP) Spain is cancelling the purchase of anti-tank missile systems that were to be manufactured in Spain by a subsidiary of an Israeli company, the Defence Ministry said Tuesday, confirming Spanish media reports.

The decision will affect the purchase of 168 SPIKE LR2 anti-tank missile systems with an estimated value of 285 million euros ($325 million). The systems would have been developed in Spain by Pap Tecnos, a subsidiary of Israel's Rafael Advance Defence Systems, according to local press.

Also Read | US Shocker: Physical Education Teacher Sexually Abuses Multiple Students Inside Baltimore School, Arrested.

The Spanish goverment approved the project on Oct 3, 2023, four days before an insurgent assault led by Hamas on southern Israel that sparked a devastating war in Gaza.

Spain's leftist government says it stopped exporting arms to Israel as of Oct 2, 2023, but there where reports some shipments slipped through.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Dossier 'Validates' India's Operational Narrative, Confirms Indian Strikes on Key Cities Including Peshawar and Sindh's Hyderabad.

In May last year, Spain formally recognised a Palestinian state in a coordinated effort with Norway and Ireland.

Israel faces legal action at two international courts in The Hague, Netherlands.

South Africa has filed a case at the top United Nations court, the International Court of Justice, alleging genocide by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel strongly denies the charge.

Judges at the International Criminal Court last year issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Joav Gallant.

The warrants allege crimes against humanity, claiming they used “starvation as a method of warfare” in Gaza. Netanyahu said Israel “rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions” by the court. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)