Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 4 (ANI): At least 12 persons were arrested for protesting near the Parliament in Colombo for supporting the no-confidence motion against the government and demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, reported the Daily Mirror.

The group of protesters were engaged in a protest along the Jayanthipura Road near Parliament holding banners, supporting the no-confidence motion against the government.

A tense situation also prevailed at the location after police arrested the protesters claiming that they had caused damage and were violating the rights of the MPs, reported the Daily Mirror.

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, the Sri Lankan parliament met today for a crucial session, a day after Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) handed over to the parliamentary Speaker motions of no-confidence against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the government for mishandling the country's worst economic crisis, reported Colombo Page.

"It will now become clear who is betraying the demands of the people," the Opposition leader said.

As the ongoing economic crisis continues to fuel unrest in the Island country, the protests at 'Galle Face' in Colombo in front of the Presidential Secretariat continued for the 24th day on Monday even as the government faces the prospect of a no-confidence motion in the upcoming parliamentary session.

A large number of people from various parts of the island were present at the protest today as well demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Colombo Page reported.

Meanwhile, the island country witnessed another protest by the Grama Niladhari Trade Union Confederation at the Galle Face Green, reported the Daily Mirror. They extended their support to the ongoing protests against the government.

The union walked from Colombo Fort Railway station to the Galle Face Green as a means of protest.

The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a fall in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as reckless economic policies by the government. Sri Lanka recently defaulted on the entirety of its foreign debt amounting to about USD 51 billion.

In addition, the economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (ANI)

