Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 1 (ANI): The Department of Immigration and Emigration on Saturday announced a special concession for foreign nationals stranded in Sri Lanka following the cancellation of Middle East-bound flights from February 28, 2026, according to the Daily Mirror Sri Lanka said.

According to the agency, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration stated that travellers unable to leave the country within their visa validity due to the flight suspensions could face legal and administrative complications.

To address these concerns, the Department has introduced a free seven-day visa extension for affected passengers. The measure is intended to allow them to remain in Sri Lanka lawfully while they make alternative travel arrangements.

As per an official notice, the extension will be granted for seven days from the date of expiry of the individual's current visa.

This comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, following joint missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Large explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities. Iranian state media claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the attacks.

Thousands of passengers, including hundreds of Indians, were stranded at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Friday in the wake of tensions in the region. The escalating tensions led to the closure of the airspace disupting operations at one of the Middle East's busiest transit hubs.

The escalating tensions in the wake of Iran's military action sent shockwaves through the airport as alarms blared across terminals, sending panicked passengers towards the exits. National Guard personnel swiftly moved in, taking control of the airport premises and advising remaining passengers to stay inside the building for their safety. Within minutes of explosions, all flights were suspended, and after two anxious hours, authorities formally announced the cancellation of all departures -- leaving thousands of international travellers with no clear way forward.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday announced that 444 flights are expected to be cancelled today amid the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

In an X post, the MoCA stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in complete coordination with the airlines to ensure passenger safety and operational regulations. (ANI)

