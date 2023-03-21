Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday expressed gratitude to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for approving Sri Lanka's program under the Extended Fund Facility.

"I thank the IMF for approving Sri Lanka's program under the Extended Fund Facility. We are committed to full transparency in our efforts to achieve sustainable levels of debt and our reform agenda. The IMF program is critical to achieving this vision," the Sri Lankan President tweeted on Monday.

The IMF on Monday announced that the IMF Executive Board approved Sri Lanka's program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The program will allow Sri Lanka to access financing of up to USD 7 billion from the IMF, International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and multilateral organizations.

This is a historic milestone for the country as the Government seeks to restore macroeconomic stability and achieve debt sustainability, according to the Sri Lanka's President's Media Division (PMD).

Sri Lanka earlier in March received IMF-compatible financing assurances from its official creditors, including Paris Club members, India and China, allowing the IMF to convene an Executive Board and consider Sri Lanka's request for a loan. The program is expected to provide much-needed policy space to drive the economy out of the unprecedented challenges and instil confidence amongst all the stakeholders.

President Wickremesinghe while welcoming the announcement, said: "In the 75 years of Sri Lanka's independence, there has never been a more critical period for our economic future. Our official creditors have declared their support following continuous and positive engagements over the last few months, and we are pleased that the IMF Executive Board approved our program, enabling Sri Lanka to access up to USD 7 billion in funding from the IMF and IFIs."

"From the very start, we committed to full transparency in all our discussions with financial institutions and with our creditors. I express my gratitude to the IMF and our international partners for their support as we look to get the economy back on track for the long term through prudent fiscal management and our ambitious reform agenda," Wickremesinghe added.

The President further said: "Since taking office last July, it has been my priority to stabilize Sri Lanka's economy and achieve sustainable levels of debt. To do so, we have taken some tough decisions, but we did so with a commitment to widening our social safety nets, protecting the vulnerable, rooting out corruption and ensuring we can grow an inclusive and internationally attractive economy."

He said: "The IMF program is critical to achieving this vision for our country, and we are committed to successfully completing the IMF program and achieving debt sustainability. We will continue to engage with all our creditors, and I encourage both our bilateral and commercial creditors to strengthen and foster coordination in the context of our forthcoming engagement. The IMF program will also be imperative to improving Sri Lanka's standing in and access to international capital markets, and it will demonstrate that Sri Lanka is once again a country attractive to talent, investors and tourists." (ANI)

