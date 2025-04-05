Colombo, April 5: Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the highest award to a foreign head of state, Mitra Vibhushana. Dissanayake said that PM Modi highly deserves this honour. In a joint press statement alongside PM Modi, Dissanayake said, "I am pleased to announce that the Government of Sri Lanka has decided to confer upon him (PM Narendra Modi) the highest Sri Lankan honour to a foreign head of state/head of government- Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana. This prestigious honour, which was introduced in 2008, is conferred upon heads of states and government for their friendship, and honourable Prime Minister Modi highly deserves this honour; that is what we firmly believe."

The "Dharma Chakra" demonstrates the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations. The "Pun Kalasa" (a ceremonial pot) adorned with sheaves of rice symbolizes prosperity and renewal. The "Navarathna" (nine precious gems) represents the priceless and enduring friendship between the two countries, depicted within a globe encircled by pure lotus petals. The "Sun and Moon" signify the timeless bond, stretching from the ancient past into the infinite future. Sri Lanka Will Not Permit Its Territory to Be Used Againnst India: Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

PM Narendra Modi Receives Mithra Vibhushana Award From Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

#WATCH | Colombo | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Mithra Vibhushana award from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (Source - ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/9xvngn9q00 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2025

Together, these elements beautifully capture the deep cultural and spiritual connection between the two nations. Sri Lankan President made the announcement after the two leaders held a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks in Colombo on Saturday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials attended the meeting. Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded a historic ceremonial welcome at Independence Square in Colombo. It is the first time that Sri Lanka has honoured a visiting leader in this manner.

PM Modi Receives Mithra Vibhushana Award

Colombo | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Mithra Vibhushana award from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake The "Dharma Chakra" reflects the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations. The "Pun Kalasa" (a ceremonial pot)… pic.twitter.com/kbfb3kHzBF — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2025

PM Modi is on a State visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6 at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Disanayaka. His arrival in Colombo on Friday marked his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019. Prime Minister Modi reached Colombo after concluding his visit to Thailand, where he attended the BIMSTEC Summit and held bilateral talks with several world leaders, including Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. PM Narendra Modi Meets Sri Lankan President at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

In Sri Lanka, PM Modi was warmly received at the airport by six senior ministers, despite rains: Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour Minister Anil Jayantha, Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Women and Child Affairs Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj, and Science and Technology Minister Chrishantha Abeysena. "Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programs in Sri Lanka," PM Modi posted on X.

After arriving at his hotel, PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and witnessed a traditional puppet performance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)