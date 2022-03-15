Khartoum [Sudan], March 15 (ANI/Sputnik): A military court in Sudan sentenced former chief of staff Hashim Abdel Muttalib to nine years in jail on Monday for his role in a 2019 coup attempt, a source familiar with the ruling told Sputnik.

"A special tribunal sentenced the chief of staff of the Sudanese armed forces, Hashim Abdel Muttalib, to nine years in prison. He was retired after having his military rank downgraded," the source said.

Also Read | Ukrainian Troops Control City of Irpin Where US Journalist Was Killed, Says Russian Envoy Vassily Nebenzia.

Three colonels and two other officers were each given a five-year prison sentence, while three soldiers of the Sudanese armored corps were acquitted.

The judgment needs the approval of Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the country's top general, who dissolved the transitional government in October more than two years after the toppling of Sudan's longtime ruler Omar Bashir. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Poland Received Over 1.8 Million Refugees from Ukraine Since February 24, Says Secretary of State Maciej Wasik.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)