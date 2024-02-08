Islamabad [Pakistan], Feburary 8 (ANI): As the polling process unfolds across Swat, security measures placed at all sensitive polling stations, have been heightened with the deployment of more than 6,500 police personnel, as confirmed by Swat District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur as per Dawn.

Security has been particularly intensified at sensitive polling stations to ensure a smooth and secure electoral process.

According to Pakistan based Dawn, "The first vote has been cast at the polling station in Haji Baba School, Swat's NA-3. In all constituencies of Swat, the polling process has started. Security has been placed in great numbers at all sensitive polling stations."

District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur emphasized the significance of the electoral process, stating, "This is a national cause, it is a big day for us." He highlighted the meticulous planning and preparation undertaken over the past month to ensure fool proof security arrangements during the polling process as reported by Dawn.

Gandapur further elaborated on the comprehensive security framework in place, which includes the deployment of over 6,500 police personnel, in addition to support from FC North and the Pakistan army.

The collaboration between various security agencies underscores the concerted effort to safeguard the electoral process and uphold democratic principles in Swat.

As citizens exercise their right to vote, authorities remain committed to maintaining a secure environment, allowing voters to participate freely and safely in the electoral process.

The presence of security personnel at polling stations reflects the collective endeavor to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure the expression of democratic will in Swat.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared around 50 per cent of polling stations in the country as "sensitive" or "most sensitive"

It reported citing ECP sources, that overall 90,675 polling stations have been set up across the country for the upcoming general elections, slated for February 8. In addition to this, 46,065 polling stations have been declared as 'sensitive' or 'most sensitive' across the country.

The ECP has declared 27,628 polling stations as sensitive and 18,437 as most sensitive, sources said.

In Punjab, 12,580 polling stations have been pronounced 'sensitive' and 6,040 as 'most sensitive' and 32,324 poll stations as normal. In Sindh 6,545 polling stations have been declared 'sensitive' and 6,524 stations as 'most sensitive'.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6,166 polling stations have been declared 'sensitive' and 4,143 polling stations as 'most sensitive'. In Balochistan, a total of 961 polling stations have been declared normal, while 2,337 as 'sensitive and 1,730 polling stations as 'most sensitive.'

The ECP's election plan delineates the distribution of polling stations across all four provinces and the federal capital. The polling stations have been categorized as normal, sensitive, and highly sensitive based on the security situation and the history of electoral violence.

Meanwhile, out of 90,675 polling stations that would be established across the country, 25,320 polling stations are designated for men while 23,952 are for women.

Earlier on Saturday, the ECP claimed that it had "successfully" conducted a mock exercise of the Election Management System (EMS) on an experimental basis, yielding useful and encouraging results.

However, connectivity challenges at certain points during the exercise caused issues in transmitting results to some presiding officers, ARY News reported. (ANI)

